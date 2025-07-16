Peel police say they’ve dismantled an organized commercial auto theft ring

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 16, 2025 4:13 pm.

Peel Regional Police have arrested three men they allege were part of an organization that stole numerous commercial transport trucks and trailers.

On Monday, officers located a transport truck in the Dixie Road and Myerside Drive area of Mississauga that was reported stolen a few days earlier.

A search of the area turned up two other transport trailers that were also previously reported stolen.

Investigators say they were able to link the stolen vehicles to three individuals who were later arrested.

“Police recovered one transport truck and two trailers, with the total value to be estimated at $300,000, and the original stolen property valued at approximately $100,000,” a Peel police release revealed.

Manjinder Singh Dhaliwal, 42, Harmash Lal Dadra, 44, and Rajwant Singh, 31, all of Brampton face numerous charges including possession of property obtained by crime and theft over $5000.

