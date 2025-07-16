Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle.

Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue around 4 a.m. on June 27 for reports of an assault.

The victim was riding his bike when the suspect allegedly pushed him off. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim while yelling anti-Black slurs and threatening the victim.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim’s bike. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, 20-30 years old, five foot eight inches and was wearing a black backwards baseball cap, white shirt, dark pants, white shoes.

Toronto police are treating the assault as allegedly hate-motivated and the investigation is being led by the Hate Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.