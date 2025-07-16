Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year’s FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they’ll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats.

On Location, FIFA’s official hospitality partner, is offering high-end ticket packages for matches in Toronto, which include a range of upscale perks. Prices for these packages start at $2,500 CAD per seat, with costs increasing depending on the level of service and amenities selected.

The hospitality packages provide exclusive access to gourmet food and beverages, premium lounge areas, entertainment experiences, and expedited entry at the venue. The deluxe options are separate from standard public ticket sales and are aimed at fans seeking a VIP-style experience.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was asked about the FIFA World Cup ticket prices and offered a blunt assessment.

“That’s steep. That is very steep. But I don’t have much control over it,” Chow acknowledged on Wednesday.

Chow says the city doesn’t influence the cost of the tickets.

“FIFA establishes [that].”

Chow said “Fan Fests” and viewing events will be organized in all host cities, including public spaces across Toronto.

FIFA has announced that it will hold a ticket draw on Sept. 10, 2025, for standard tickets, and fans can pre-register for this lottery at FIFA.com/tickets. Canada Soccer will also release batches through their CanadaRed program, which requires fans to first purchase memberships, with higher-tier levels corresponding to better odds for tickets.

Toronto, one of 16 host cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, will host six matches at BMO Field (renamed “Toronto Stadium” for the tournament), including Canada’s opening game on June 12, 2026.

It’s the first time in the tournament’s history that three countries will host matches. It also marks the first time the World Cup returns to North America since the U.S. hosted it in 1994.