Toronto heat wave breaks as temperatures cool and air quality improves

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 16, 2025 8:53 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 9:20 pm.

After a seven day heat wave, Toronto will see temperatures cool down to seasonal levels by Thursday evening.

This comes after smoky air in Toronto prompted many camps to make last-minute changes, especially on Monday, when the city’s Air Quality Health Index reached a “very high risk” rating of over 10. 

By Wednesday the air quality improved slightly, with a “moderate to high risk” rating of 7. That is expected to decrease to 3 tomorrow, as a cold front cools down the atmosphere.

The first half of Thursday will have a humidex value climbing up to 39, which makes conditions humid and muggy. However, temperatures are expected to cool down to 23 °C in the evening, and down to 15 °C by Friday morning.

Conditions are forecast to remain seasonal during the weekend with highs of 27 °C on Saturday and 28 °C Sunday.

Although subject to change, Toronto will likely experience another heat wave beginning Wednesday July 23.

Top Stories

Couche-Tard ends bid for 7-Eleven parent company over 'lack of good faith engagement'

Canada's convenience store giant backed away from a blockbuster bid set to dramatically expanded its convenience store empire, when it pulled its proposal to buy the parent company of rival 7-Eleven on...

1h ago

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

6h ago

Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle. Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue...

5h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

10h ago

