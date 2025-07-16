Toronto heat wave breaks as temperatures cool and air quality improves

After a seven day heat wave, Toronto will see temperatures cool down to seasonal levels by Thursday evening.

This comes after smoky air in Toronto prompted many camps to make last-minute changes, especially on Monday, when the city’s Air Quality Health Index reached a “very high risk” rating of over 10.

By Wednesday the air quality improved slightly, with a “moderate to high risk” rating of 7. That is expected to decrease to 3 tomorrow, as a cold front cools down the atmosphere.

The first half of Thursday will have a humidex value climbing up to 39, which makes conditions humid and muggy. However, temperatures are expected to cool down to 23 °C in the evening, and down to 15 °C by Friday morning.

Conditions are forecast to remain seasonal during the weekend with highs of 27 °C on Saturday and 28 °C Sunday.

Although subject to change, Toronto will likely experience another heat wave beginning Wednesday July 23.