A Toronto man has been handed a 16-year prison sentence after admitting to smuggling a massive quantity of drugs across the Canada-U.S. border.

Marvin Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges related to drug trafficking, including possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, authorities confirmed.

The case dates back to March 2023, when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers uncovered $13 million worth of illicit drugs during a secondary inspection at the Ambassador Bridge crossing in Windsor. According to the RCMP, the drugs were concealed inside a transport truck.

Watson was charged, along with his partner, Maria Kiguru, who was also suspected of involvement in the criminal activity.

“Investigators gathered evidence that led them to believe that Watson and Kiguru were responsible for more than just trafficking in methamphetamine,” the CBSA said. “During the investigation, police observed Watson arrive at his residence in a moving van. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Watson, finding 120 kilograms of cocaine in the van.”

Details revealed in an Agreed Statement of Facts show that Watson had arranged for a trucking company to pick up a shipment in the United States. While the truck driver was initially arrested, he was later cleared of wrongdoing and released after three weeks, once investigators concluded he was unaware of the hidden contraband.

Officers ultimately discovered the methamphetamine packed in two large wooden crates inside the trailer. Each crate contained five black plastic totes, which were filled with vacuum-sealed packages of the drug.