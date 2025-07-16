Trump says Coca-Cola will use real sugar in its US flagship drink. The company isn’t confirming that

FILE - Former President Donald Trump drinks a Diet Coke during the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Oct. 27, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2025 6:29 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 6:48 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Make American Coke Great Again?

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship soft drink in the U.S. at his suggestion — though the company didn’t confirm such a move.

Any switch from high-fructose corn syrup in Coke sold in the United States would put Coca-Cola more in line with its practice in other countries, including Mexico and Australia. But it wouldn’t affect Trump’s drink of choice, Diet Coke, which uses aspartame as a calorie-free beverage.

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

A spokesperson for Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. said in a statement that the company appreciated Trump’s enthusiasm and promised that more details on new offerings within its products would be shared soon.

Coca-Cola didn’t elaborate. But the company has long indulged U.S. fans of cane sugar by importing glass bottles of Mexican Coke to the U.S. since 2005.

Returning to sugar in U.S. production, meanwhile, might affect the nation’s corn farmers, whose yields are used in artificial sweeteners.

“Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense,” Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said in a statement. “President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers, and reducing the trade deficit. Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit.”

Trump himself is such a fan of Diet Coke that that he had a red button installed on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office that he can press to have a White House butler bring one in for him.

Despite his fondness for Diet Coke, his relationship with the company hasn’t always been sweet.

In a series of posts in 2012, Trump suggested diet soda might be connected to weight gain before eventually writing, “The Coca Cola company is not happy with me — that’s okay, I’ll still keep drinking that garbage.”

A bottle of Diet Coke could be seen sitting next to his chair years later, at a G20 summit in 2017. And The New York Times reported in 2018 that he was drinking a dozen Diet Cokes daily.

__

Associated Press writer Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this story.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

5h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

8h ago

Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle. Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

5h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

8h ago

Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle. Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

4h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

8h ago

0:24
Man wanted in connection to stabbing at Yonge and Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas.

9h ago

0:46
114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh killed in hit-and-run

Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the oldest marathon runner and the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon, has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday.

11h ago

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos