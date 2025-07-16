USA Bobsled and Skeleton signs endorsement deal with Honda through 2030 Olympics

FILE - Kaysha Love and Emily Renna, of the United States, speed down the track during the first run of the 2-woman bobsleigh, at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2025 9:07 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 9:28 am.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with American Honda, one that will give the sliding sports federation financial and technical support going into both next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics and the 2030 Games in the French Alps.

The deal, announced Wednesday, has been in the works for some time. Honda — which becomes the official premier technology partner of the teams — will give USABS, among other things, access to its wind tunnel in Ohio for research and development purposes.

Such access is crucial when determining optimal sled positioning and other aerodynamic factors in sports where one-hundredth of a second can be the difference between winning and losing. Eventually, the partnership will evolve into sled design as well.

“Long term, they’ll be playing a role in helping us design bobsleds,” USABS CEO Aron McGuire told The Associated Press. “We’ll be looking at building four-man sleds initially. They will be providing the aerodynamic expertise and providing us insights, recommendations, into how we can best design a sled as it relates to other factors, like safety of the athletes sitting in the sled and the performance side of the design.”

The teams will also have Acura logos on their sleds for all competitions through the 2030 Games.

“In sports where sleds can reach speeds of over 90 miles per hour and the difference between first and last can be measured in fractions of a second, our Honda engineers are eager to apply their engineering skills and racing background to the USABS programs,” said Larry Geise, the executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America.

Financial specifics were not disclosed, but the deal is one of the more significant in USABS history.

“It’s at the top of the cash partners that we’ve had,” McGuire said.

The news comes at a key time for the programs, with the next Olympics just seven months away. The U.S. has legitimate medal hopes in bobsled and skeleton going into Milan-Cortina; Kaysha Love is the reigning women’s monobob champion, women’s pilots Kaillie Humphries Armbruster and Elana Meyers Taylor are the two most decorated female drivers in Olympic history, and the American duo of Austin Florian and Mystique Ro won a gold medal in the new mixed team skeleton discipline at the world championships earlier this year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

1h ago

Toronto man sentenced to 16 years for smuggling $13M in drugs across Ambassador Bridge

A Toronto man has been handed a 16-year prison sentence after admitting to smuggling a massive quantity of drugs across the Canada-U.S. border. Marvin Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges related...

3h ago

Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto stabbing that left man seriously injured

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

'Worrisome' conditions due to wildfire smoke and heat force camps, daycares to adjust

Summer camps and daycares are being forced to shift their plans amid stifling heat and poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke drifting across Central Canada, the Prairies and other parts of the country.  Special...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

1h ago

Toronto man sentenced to 16 years for smuggling $13M in drugs across Ambassador Bridge

A Toronto man has been handed a 16-year prison sentence after admitting to smuggling a massive quantity of drugs across the Canada-U.S. border. Marvin Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges related...

3h ago

Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto stabbing that left man seriously injured

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

'Worrisome' conditions due to wildfire smoke and heat force camps, daycares to adjust

Summer camps and daycares are being forced to shift their plans amid stifling heat and poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke drifting across Central Canada, the Prairies and other parts of the country.  Special...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Feed Scarborough looking for help to repair burned garden, vandalized vehicles

Staff and volunteers with Feed Scarborough, also known as the Scarborough Food Security Initiative, say they need help after a fire damaged the group's community farm. Also, two vehicles were vandalized days before the fire. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

16h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

18h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.

20h ago

1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

21h ago

More Videos