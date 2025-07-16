Vandalized Pablo Picasso painting back on display at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

MONTREAL — The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts says a Pablo Picasso painting that was vandalized last month by climate activists is back on display.

An environmental activist with Last Generation Canada smeared washable paint on the 1901 painting The Hetaera on June 19.

One man was arrested and charged with mischief.

The museum says the work was covered by protective glass but the gilding on the frame was damaged and needed to be restored.

The painting is part of the Berthe Weill, Art Dealer of the Parisian Avant-garde exhibit.

It will remain on display in Montreal until Sept. 7.

The museum says an increase in vandalism prompted it to introduce new security measures in 2022 that includes handbag searches and requiring visitors to stow backpacks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press



