B.C. Premier David Eby reshuffles cabinet to boost economy and jobs

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s cabinet has been reworked in what Premier David Eby says is a strategic shift in order to focus on jobs and the economy.

Former housing minister Ravi Kahlon takes over as minister responsible for jobs from Diana Gibson, who moves into the citizens’ services role previously held by George Chow.

Garry Begg has been ousted as solicitor general and will be replaced by Nina Krieger.

Christine Boyle will take over the housing portfolio and her ministry of Indigenous relations and reconciliation goes to Spencer Chandra-Herbert.

Eby says the new people stepping up will bring the perspectives and priorities of the next generation to the cabinet table, while experienced ministers are tasked with moving major projects forward and promoting economic prosperity.

The premier says his cabinet will work on the province’s biggest challenges: growing the economy, seizing investment opportunities and strengthening public services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press