Canucks trade Dakota Joshua to Maple Leafs for fourth-round pick

Profile photo on Vancouver Canucks C Dakota Joshua during an NHL (National Hockey League) game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta., Dec. 31, 2024. (Larry MacDougal/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 17, 2025 5:09 pm.

Dakota Joshua‘s time with the Vancouver Canucks has come to an end.

The forward was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for a fourth-round pick at the 2028 NHL Draft, the team confirmed.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence with the Canucks, spending three seasons in Vancouver and amassing 36 goals and 69 points across 199 games with the club.

His breakout 2023-24 season, in which he posted a career-high in goals (18), assists (14) and points (32) earned him a four-year, $13 million contract.

Joshua missed training camp as well as the first part of last season while undergoing treatments for testicular cancer. He made his season debut on Nov. 14 against the New York Islanders.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”

The Dearborn, Mich., native now returns to the franchise that selected him 128th overall at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

updated

3h ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York.

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a reach,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

1h ago

Thousands of women being turned away from shelters each year as beds decrease: FAO report

Amid a report that shows tens of thousands of women are turned away from shelters every year, a front-line worker who helps women impacted by gender-based violence in Ontario has seen the system fail them

28m ago

