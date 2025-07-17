Canucks trade Dakota Joshua to Maple Leafs for fourth-round pick

Dakota Joshua‘s time with the Vancouver Canucks has come to an end.

The forward was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in exchange for a fourth-round pick at the 2028 NHL Draft, the team confirmed.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence with the Canucks, spending three seasons in Vancouver and amassing 36 goals and 69 points across 199 games with the club.

His breakout 2023-24 season, in which he posted a career-high in goals (18), assists (14) and points (32) earned him a four-year, $13 million contract.

Joshua missed training camp as well as the first part of last season while undergoing treatments for testicular cancer. He made his season debut on Nov. 14 against the New York Islanders.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”

The Dearborn, Mich., native now returns to the franchise that selected him 128th overall at the 2014 NHL Draft.