Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa on July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 9:24 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders about their concerns with the government’s major projects legislation.

Carney and several of his cabinet ministers are meeting with hundreds of First Nations leaders in Gatineau today about the Building Canada Act.

The closed-door meeting was promised in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the legislation through Parliament.

The law allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full and fair consultation required on major projects.

Carney says today’s meeting is the first step in a process, and he believes “everyone wants to make the country better.”

Top Stories

Male shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

19m ago

Two doctors charged in ongoing forgery, identity theft probe: York police

Two doctors from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested as part of a forgery and identity theft investigation linked to a suspect who faced similar charges and accusations earlier this year. York...

4h ago

Ex-pilot called himself messiah on climate-change mission, day before alleged hijack

The day before the suspected hijacking of a light aircraft triggered a security scare at Vancouver's airport this week, former commercial pilot Shaheer Cassim posted on social media that he was a "messenger...

4h ago

E-scooter injuries on the rise across Canada, particularly among children and teens

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reveals a sharp increase in hospitalizations linked to electric scooter (e-scooter) use across Canada, with children, teens, and women...

2h ago

