Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders about their concerns with the government’s major projects legislation.

Carney and several of his cabinet ministers are meeting with hundreds of First Nations leaders in Gatineau today about the Building Canada Act.

The closed-door meeting was promised in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the legislation through Parliament.

The law allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full and fair consultation required on major projects.

Carney says today’s meeting is the first step in a process, and he believes “everyone wants to make the country better.”