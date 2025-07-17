Driver charged for allegedly trying to report his vehicle as stolen after fleeing OPP
Posted July 17, 2025 3:23 pm.
A Toronto man has been charged for allegedly trying to report his vehicle as stolen after fleeing from provincial police.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers initially observed the vehicle with no registration, when the 32-year-old driver fled the scene.
Following an investigation into the incident, the driver was identified and arrested at another police station as he was trying to make a false report, police say.
He’s now facing charges of dangerous driving, flight from police and public mischief.