Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale dies

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale, seen in this undated handout photo, has died at 71. The organization confirmed her passing this week. An obituary says the veteran Toronto film producer died of cancer on July 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Nightingale family (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 12:04 pm.

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale has died at 71.

The organization says the veteran Toronto film producer died on July 10.

Her obituary says she fought cancer with the “fierce determination” she had brought to all other aspects of her life.

In 1993, Nightingale teamed up with veteran documentary filmmaker Paul Jay to launch a showcase that would evolve into Hot Docs, Canada’s largest documentary film festival.

She helped raise the initial $100,000 that got the organization off the ground and served as its first festival manager and later as executive director.

She also produced several films, TV shows and documentaries, including 2004 hockey dramedy “Chicks with Sticks” and 2010’s series “Living in Your Car,” a darkly comic look at corporate downfall.

Hot Docs said in a statement that Nightingale “recognized the importance of documentary filmmaking” and provided “a place where filmmakers, funders and audiences could connect.”

Her obituary notes that she also operated Haute Goat Farm, a 200-acre property in Port Hope, Ont.

“Debbie was not only the founder but the true heart and soul of Haute Goat — a dreamer, a doer, and an inspiration to all who crossed her path,” said a statement on the farm’s Facebook page.

“Her love for animals, people, and the land was the magic behind every visit, every experience, and every smile on the farm.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

49m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

3h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

5h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

16h ago

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

22h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.
More Videos