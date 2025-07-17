Male shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York.

Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say a male victim was found shot in the mall’s parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene told 680 NewsRadio he heard between five and ten gunshots.

“Like a drive by,” the man said. “… It’s crazy when you’re working that there are gunshots 15 metres from you.”

There is no suspect description at this time. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Witnesses told 680 NewsRadio that it’s believed the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle in the shooting’s aftermath.

There is a heavy police presence outside of Yorkdale Mall near Indigo’s entrance. Homicide detectives are expected to provide an update at the scene at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety.