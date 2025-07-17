Ottawa army unit head removed as part of social media misconduct probe

OTTAWA — The head of an Ottawa-based Canadian Army regiment has been temporarily removed as part of an investigation into alleged online behaviour that the commander of the army says disgraced the military.

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright says the commanding officer of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa has been removed from his post in connection with a probe into the “Blue Hackle Mafia” social media group.

Wright said previously that the Facebook group’s posts included “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic comments and images” and the allegations involved “members of the Canadian Army.”

In an internal statement shared with The Canadian Press, Wright says the incident has damaged the Canadian Army’s reputation.

He says the military is still investigating any alleged unethical conduct from serving members of the army who were part of the group.

That probe will include a review of the army’s social media usage policies.

— with files from David Baxter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press