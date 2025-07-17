Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough

York Police say a man is in hospital after he was shot by an officer during an attempted traffic stop in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Officers say they were following a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Clayton Drive from Markham into Toronto shortly before 7 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue, an officer discharged their firearm, and shot the man inside the vehicle. No one else was in the car, according to police.

First aid was administered at the scene, and the man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The complete sequence of events is still being investigated,” York Regional Police told CityNews.