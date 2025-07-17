Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue, an officer discharged their firearm, and shot the man inside the vehicle, according to police. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 17, 2025 11:05 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 11:15 pm.

York Police say a man is in hospital after he was shot by an officer during an attempted traffic stop in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Officers say they were following a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Kennedy Road and Clayton Drive from Markham into Toronto shortly before 7 p.m.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue, an officer discharged their firearm, and shot the man inside the vehicle. No one else was in the car, according to police.

First aid was administered at the scene, and the man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The complete sequence of events is still being investigated,” York Regional Police told CityNews.

Top Stories

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

1h ago

Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' canceled by CBS, ends May 2026

CBS is canceling “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” next May, shuttering a decades-old TV institution in a changing media landscape and removing from air one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent...

22m ago

1 woman in hospital after shooting in Scarborough plaza

One woman is in the hospital following a shooting in a Scarborough plaza Thursday evening. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just after...

2h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

