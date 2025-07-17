Report says Alberta government created command challenges fighting Jasper wildfire

A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday August 19, 2024. A new study says planet-warming emissions from Canada's record-breaking wildfire season were quadruple the country's annual fossil emissions and on par with some of the largest global emitters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2025 7:30 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 7:58 pm.

JASPER, ALTA. — A report into a wildfire that devastated the Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper last summer says crews did their best but command and control was hampered by the Alberta government.

The report was commissioned by the town and surveyed participants and firefighters who battled the wind-whipped blaze that destroyed a third of buildings in the community located in Jasper National Park.

While the report says it wasn’t meant to assign blame, it notes that town and Parks Canada officials trained together and had an integrated command structure, but things became challenging when the province got involved.

It says the Alberta government, while not jurisdictionally responsible to lead the crisis, made things more difficult with regular requests for information and by seeking to exercise decision-making authority.

The report says the interference disrupted the focus of incident commanders and forced them to spend precious time managing inquiries and issues instead of fighting the fire and leading the re-entry of residents.

“The response to the Jasper Wildfire Complex demonstrated the effectiveness of the strong Unified Command established by the Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada,” said the report, issued Thursday.

“Provincial involvement added complexity to the response as the Province of Alberta, though not jurisdictionally responsible to lead the incident, regularly requested information and sought to exercise decision-making authority,” stated the report.

“While Alberta Wildfire actively supported firefighting operations and participated in the (incident management team), jurisdictional overlap with the province created political challenges that disrupted the focus of incident commanders, leading to time spent managing inquiries and issues instead of directing the wildfire response and re-entry.”

A spokesman for Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said they were working on a response.

Jasper officials said they were not able to comment on the report but could do so Friday.

The fire entered the town last July 24, with 25,000 residents and visitors forced out days earlier.

The residents were out for three weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

23m ago

Thousands of women being turned away from shelters each year as beds decrease: FAO report

Amid a report that shows tens of thousands of women are turned away from shelters every year, a front-line worker who helps women impacted by gender-based violence in Ontario has seen the system fail them...

3h ago

Ottawa army unit head removed as part of social media misconduct probe

OTTAWA — The head of an Ottawa-based Canadian Army regiment has been temporarily removed as part of an investigation into alleged online behaviour that the commander of the army says disgraced the military. Lt.-Gen....

36m ago

Woman injured in crash between vehicle and e-bike in North York

An e-bike rider has been injured in a crash with a vehicle in North York Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the Jane Street and & Frith Road area, just after 4 p.m. to reports of...

1h ago

Top Stories

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

23m ago

Thousands of women being turned away from shelters each year as beds decrease: FAO report

Amid a report that shows tens of thousands of women are turned away from shelters every year, a front-line worker who helps women impacted by gender-based violence in Ontario has seen the system fail them...

3h ago

Ottawa army unit head removed as part of social media misconduct probe

OTTAWA — The head of an Ottawa-based Canadian Army regiment has been temporarily removed as part of an investigation into alleged online behaviour that the commander of the army says disgraced the military. Lt.-Gen....

36m ago

Woman injured in crash between vehicle and e-bike in North York

An e-bike rider has been injured in a crash with a vehicle in North York Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the Jane Street and & Frith Road area, just after 4 p.m. to reports of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

7h ago

2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

8h ago

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

9h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

11h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

23h ago

More Videos