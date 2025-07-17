Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy takes the streets of Toronto

Catch the sights and sounds of a racetrack this weekend at the Honda Indy. If you prefer to stay away from the noise, there’s still lots of festivals happening throughout the city.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend.

Honda Indy Toronto

Indy cars will be whizzing down Lake Shore Boulevard and through Exhibiton Place for the annual Honda Indy happening this weekend.

The 2.87 kilometre, 11-turn temporary street course is constructed throughout the grounds and utilizes Lake Shore as the back stretch.

Festivalgoers can catch the race and have the opportunity to taste food and beverages from vendors stationed around the grounds. Thunder Alley also will have interactive displays and fun for all ages.

Kicking off with Free Fan Friday, spectators can make a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada and receive free general admission on Friday.

Weekend Series – Beaches Jazz Festival

The Beaches Jazz Festival continues with some of the most exciting, fresh and groundbreaking artists performing live in Woodbine Park for the Weekend Series.

The 90s are the theme of this year’s show with DJs, cover bands and more to help you get in the groove.

A full lineup is available on their website.

Festival of South Asia

The 23rd annual Festival of South Asia is happening this weekend on Gerrard St. in Little India.

There will be two days of family fun activities, food, shopping, and live entertainment.

And don’t forget about the food. The festival’s food zone will tantalize taste buds with a delectable selection of South Asian cuisine.

It kicks off Saturday on Gerrard from Glenside to Coxwell Avenue.

Pan American Food & Music Festival

Celebrate the rich diversity of cuisine, music and art at the Pan American Food and Music Festival this weekend at Nathan Phillips Square.

It is Canada’s largest annual celebration of the Americas that will include food demos by international chefs, live music and dance performances.

The 13th annual festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday.

BIG on Bloor 2025; Bloordale’s Festival of Arts & Culture

Bloordale is celebrating everything that makes the neighbourhood great with the BIG on Bloor 2025 festival. It kicks off on Saturday from noon until midnight with a pedestrian take-over of Bloor Street from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue.

They will be showcasing small businesses, celebrating the creativity and diversity through arts and culture while providing opportunities to local disenfranchised artists.

More details about the festival can be found here.

TTC/GO Transit closures

Line 1 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence West and St. Andrew stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, July 20 for planned track work. Regular subway service will resume on Line 1 on Monday, July 21.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Honda Indy

Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed between Ontario Drive and Strachan Avenue along with southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street/Manitoba Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West until 1 a.m. on Monday July 21.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.