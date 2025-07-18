Couple charged after gun and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop

Peel police said Ashley Morales, 21, and Daniel Solis, 20, Toronto, were both charged. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 18, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 11:47 am.

A man and woman from Toronto are facing a string of gun and drug-related charges after Peel police say a routine traffic stop in Brampton uncovered a loaded firearm, pepper spray, and suspected narcotics.

Officers conducted the stop on Thursday in the area of Kennedy Road and Rambler Drive, initially pulling the vehicle over. Police say the investigation escalated when officers spotted cannabis in plain view, prompting a further search of the vehicle.

According to investigators, officers then discovered a loaded firearm, pepper spray, and a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, leading to two arrests.

Daniel Solis, 20, of Toronto, is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession for the purpose of trafficking, coating obstructing interior, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Ashley Morales, 21, also of Toronto, faces charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Peel police.

