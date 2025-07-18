Man stabbed at Etobicoke apartment building: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and injured inside an apartment building in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to the East Mall and Rathburn Road area just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

A man in his 30s was located with stab wounds inside the building, police said.

Paramedics told CityNews the victim is in stable condition and was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information.