Some of the best-known Canadian UFO sightings over the years

A souvenir hoodie is displayed at the Shag Harbour Incident Interpretive Centre in Shag Harbour, N.S., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 5:56 am.

OTTAWA — Some of the best-known Canadian cases of unusual sightings in the sky:

May 20, 1967, near Falcon Lake, Man.: Stefan Michalak, who claimed to have encountered a landed UFO while prospecting for minerals, was allegedly burned by a blast of hot gas or air.

Oct. 4, 1967, Shag Harbour, N.S.: Witnesses reported seeing a row of lights descending and entering the water. Emergency crews, including the RCMP and the Coast Guard, responded under the assumption of a plane crash, but no wreckage was found.

Oct. 26, 1978, near Clarenville, N.L.: Several witnesses, including an RCMP constable, reported seeing an oval-shaped object over the harbour. No material evidence was found.

Nov. 7, 1990, Montreal: A large oval-shaped luminous phenomenon was observed in the evening over the rooftop pool of the Bonaventure Hotel by about 40 witnesses including journalists and police officers. Air traffic controllers confirmed there was no radar activity in the area.

Dec. 11, 1996, Yukon: At least 31 people in four different areas of Yukon reported seeing a row of lights in the sky, which many described as resembling a spacecraft. The phenomenon was later observed by several others in different locations.

(Source: Management of Public Reporting of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in Canada. Report of the Sky Canada Project from the office of the chief science adviser of Canada, June 2025)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

updated

1h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

2h ago

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

updated

1h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

2h ago

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

18h ago

2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

19h ago

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

20h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

22h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.
More Videos