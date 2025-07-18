Trump sues Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties

President Donald Trump arrives for an event to sign the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2025 5:36 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 7:58 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, a day after the newspaper published a story reporting on ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Miami. It seeks at least $10 billion in damages.

Trump promised a lawsuit after The Wall Street Journal described a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Trump denied writing the letter, calling the story “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

The letter revealed by The Wall Street Journal was reportedly collected by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as part of a birthday album for Epstein years before the wealthy financier was first arrested in 2006 and subsequently had a falling-out with Trump.

The letter bearing Trump’s name includes text framed by the outline of what appears to be a hand-drawn naked woman and ends with, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the newspaper.

The outlet described the contents of the letter but did not publish a photo showing it entirely or provide details on how it came to learn about it.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal court on Friday to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case at the direction of President Donald Trump amid a firestorm over the administration’s handling of records related to the wealthy financier.

The move — coming a day after a Wall Street Journal story put a spotlight on Trump’s relationship with Epstein — seeks to contain a growing controversy that has engulfed the administration since it announced that it would not be releasing more government files from Epstein’s sex trafficking case.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche filed motions urging the court to unseal the Epstein transcripts as well as those in the case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. Epstein killed himself in 2019 shortly after his arrest while awaiting trial.

The Justice Department’s announcement that it would not be making public any more Epstein files enraged parts of Trump’s base in part because members of his own administration had hyped the expected release and stoked conspiracies around the well-connected financier.

Trump’s demand to release the grand jury transcripts came after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday on a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The letter bearing Trump’s name includes text framed by the outline of what appears to be a hand-drawn naked woman and ends with, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the newspaper. The outlet described the contents of the letter but did not publish a photo showing it entirely.

Trump denied writing the letter, calling it “false, malicious, and defamatory” and promised to sue. Trump said he spoke to both to the paper’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, and its top editor, Emma Tucker, and told them the letter was “fake.”

“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” the president wrote on social media.

The Justice Department said in the court filings that it will work with with prosecutors in New York to make appropriate redactions of victim-related information and other personally identifying information before transcripts are released.

“Transparency in this process will not be at the expense of our obligation under the law to protect victims,” Blanche wrote.

But despite the new push to release the grand jury transcripts, the administration has not announced plans to reverse course and release other evidence in its possession. Attorney General Pam Bondi had hyped the release of more materials after the first Epstein files disclosure in February sparked outrage because it contained no new revelations.

A judge would have to approve the release of the grand jury transcripts, and it’s likely to be a lengthy process to decide what can become public and to make redactions to protect sensitive witness and victim information.

The records would show testimony of witnesses and other evidence that was presented by prosecutions during the secret grand jury proceedings, when a panel decides whether there is enough evidence to bring an indictment, or a formal criminal charge.

____

Neumeister reported from New York.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

1h ago

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

5h ago

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog striking and killing teen boy: Durham police

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police confirm. It's not clear if the boy was in the water at the time or on a...

2m ago

OPP arrest Burlington man after death threats made against Ontario's environment minister

Provincial police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made against a minister in Doug Ford's government. Police say they launched an investigation on July 8 after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

1h ago

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

5h ago

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog striking and killing teen boy: Durham police

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police confirm. It's not clear if the boy was in the water at the time or on a...

2m ago

OPP arrest Burlington man after death threats made against Ontario's environment minister

Provincial police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made against a minister in Doug Ford's government. Police say they launched an investigation on July 8 after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

5h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.

8h ago

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

20h ago

2:55
Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

‘It’s a nightmare’: While Indy drivers race around the city, Toronto commuters are left parked once again. Brandon Choghri with the frustration from drivers, as road closures pile onto Toronto’s traffic woes.
1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.
More Videos