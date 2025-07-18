Supreme Court sets standard for prosecutors seeking adult sentences for youth

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Aug. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 11:08 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada has established a standard Crown prosecutors must meet when they are seeking adult sentences for youth offenders.

The court says they must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the youth has the developmental age and capacity for moral judgment of an adult.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, youth have what is known as diminished moral culpability.

The onus is on Crown prosecutors to prove that principle doesn’t apply to a specific offender.

The Supreme Court was reviewing two Ontario cases in which youth offenders were sentenced as adults.

It upheld one of those cases and overturned the other.

