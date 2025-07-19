A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people, including at least 3 critically

A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Damian Dovarganes, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2025 6:43 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2025 9:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Van Gerpen said that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

Paramedics discovered that one of the patients had a gunshot wound, Van Gerpen said. He told The Associated Press that the identity of that person was not yet known.

“This is under police investigation,” he said. “This will be a large investigation with the LAPD.”

People inside the club came out to help in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, he said, to help the victims.

“They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were … getting some food, waiting to go in. And there’s also a valet line there,” he said. “The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle.”

A phone message left with the club, Vermont Hollywood, was not immediately returned. The club was hosting a reggae/hip hop event from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to its online calendar.

Francisco Mendez arrived at the scene half an hour after the incident after hearing that his sister-in-law and her husband had been injured.

The couple had been working at a hot dog stand outside the club when the car drove into the crowd, Mendez said.

“They were both hit and are now hospitalized,” Mendez told the AP.

Damian Dovarganes, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

10h ago

Man fatally struck by passing car on Hwy. 401 while assessing a separate collision

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 60s early Saturday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the eastbound...

1h ago

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

10h ago

Man fatally struck by passing car on Hwy. 401 while assessing a separate collision

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 60s early Saturday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the eastbound...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

19h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.

22h ago

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

More Videos