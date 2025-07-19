Dozens arrested around the UK at protests to support proscribed group Palestine Action

Metropolitan Police officers carry a person from a protest in Parliament Square in support of Palestine Action, organised by Defend Our Juries who are campaigning to de-proscribe the organisation, in London, Saturday July 19, 2025. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2025 12:55 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2025 1:08 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested dozens of people for supporting a banned Palestinian rights organization on Saturday as protests over the government’s decision to outlaw the group continued for a third weekend.

Waving placards reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,” demonstrators gathered in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Londonderry and Truro.

The government moved to ban Palestine Action after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20 to protest British military support for Israel’s war with Hamas. The activists sprayed red paint into the jet engines of two huge tanker planes and caused further damage with crowbars.

Parliament passed legislation earlier this month designating Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, meaning membership in the group or support for its actions are now punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Police announced an increased presence in central London ahead of the protests, saying they would protect the right to peaceful protest but would act swiftly if demonstrators violated the law.

“Those who see this as an opportunity to test the limits of the law by expressing support for Palestine Action, whether at a standalone protest or as part of the Palestine Coalition protest, will likely be committing an offense and will very likely be arrested,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said in a statement released Thursday.

Supporters of Palestine Action are challenging the ban, with the High Court in London scheduled to consider the case on Monday, according to the campaign group Defend Our Juries, which organized Saturday’s protests.

Almost 100 protesters were arrested around the country on Saturday, including 55 in London, Defend Our Juries said in a statement.

In London, police officers surrounded demonstrators who had gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi that stands in a park across the street from the Houses of Parliament. Officers confiscated placards and searched the bags of those arrested.

Video posted online showed police carrying an elderly man away from the demonstration in the Cornish city of Truro as he shouted, “I oppose genocide.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East...

30m ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East...

30m ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.

5h ago

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

23h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.
More Videos