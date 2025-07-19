Man in his 20s stabbed in Keelesdale-Eglinton West area

Authorities are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the York area early Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Service says it received a report about a stabbing near Keele Street and Rotherham Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.