Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street.

Officers say the victim and the suspect boarded a TTC bus at the same time, shortly after 2:00 a.m.

When the victim exited the bus, the suspect followed and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as having a thin build with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, a blue mask and was carrying a navy backpack and a red water bottle.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.