Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Police have released photos of a man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 19, 2025 1:00 pm.

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened on Thursday, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street.

Officers say the victim and the suspect boarded a TTC bus at the same time, shortly after 2:00 a.m.

When the victim exited the bus, the suspect followed and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as having a thin build with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, a blue mask and was carrying a navy backpack and a red water bottle.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

2 young drivers, 1 adult charged after serious collision in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have laid 10 charges against three people who were involved in a car crash last month. According to investigators, a 17-year-old was driving a Mazda with a suspended G1 licence on June...

2h ago

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

5h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

14h ago

2 young drivers, 1 adult charged after serious collision in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have laid 10 charges against three people who were involved in a car crash last month. According to investigators, a 17-year-old was driving a Mazda with a suspended G1 licence on June...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.

5h ago

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

23h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.
More Videos