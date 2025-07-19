Man wanted in suspected dog attack in Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood

Police have released images of a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected dog attack. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 19, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2025 3:14 pm.

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected dog attack that happened in Toronto’s Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, the man was walking three dogs near Huron Street and Baldwin Street just after 3:30 p.m. on July 3, but only one of them was leashed.

Officers say the man and the victim got into a verbal argument, and then the two unleashed dogs allegedly charged and attacked the victim, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old with an athletic build and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black Converse shoes and has tattoos on both arms.

The dogs are described as two black and one brown. Police believe the dogs are possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tomorrowland says Canadian woman has died after attending music festival in Belgium

A spokeswoman for the Tomorrowland music festival says a Canadian woman has died after attending the large gathering in Belgium. Debby Wilmsen says in an emailed statement that a 35-year-old Canadian...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

5h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to Toronto police, the incident happened on July 17, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street. Officers...

1h ago

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

8h ago

Top Stories

Tomorrowland says Canadian woman has died after attending music festival in Belgium

A spokeswoman for the Tomorrowland music festival says a Canadian woman has died after attending the large gathering in Belgium. Debby Wilmsen says in an emailed statement that a 35-year-old Canadian...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

5h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to Toronto police, the incident happened on July 17, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street. Officers...

1h ago

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.

8h ago

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.
More Videos