Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected dog attack that happened in Toronto’s Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, the man was walking three dogs near Huron Street and Baldwin Street just after 3:30 p.m. on July 3, but only one of them was leashed.

Officers say the man and the victim got into a verbal argument, and then the two unleashed dogs allegedly charged and attacked the victim, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old with an athletic build and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black Converse shoes and has tattoos on both arms.

The dogs are described as two black and one brown. Police believe the dogs are possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.