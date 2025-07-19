Tomorrowland says Canadian woman has died after attending music festival in Belgium

Mainstage pictured during the first day of the Tomorrowland music festival, Friday 19 July 2019. (DAVID PINTENS/AFP via Getty Images)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2025 1:48 pm.

A spokeswoman for the Tomorrowland music festival says a Canadian woman has died after attending the large gathering in Belgium.

Debby Wilmsen says in an emailed statement that a 35-year-old Canadian woman fell ill at the festival on Friday.

She says the woman was given first aid and then taken to University Hospital of Antwerp, but festival organizers were told Saturday morning that the woman had died.

Wilmsen says the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of death. The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office did not respond to requests for information on the woman. 

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that a Canadian woman has died in Belgium but said it would not release information due to privacy considerations.

Sabrina Williams, spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada, says it is in contact with local authorities.

A massive fire engulfed the main stage two days before the annual music festival began Friday in the town of Boom, north of Brussels.

Tomorrowland draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe and runs across two weekends, ending July 27. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.

