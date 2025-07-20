Blue Jays complete sweep of Giants, match franchise record 10 straight home wins

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates his solo home run during first inning MLB action against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto on Sunday, July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press and Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2025 3:41 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2025 3:51 pm.

Addison Barger hit a two-run home run, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer added solo shots as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and match a franchise record with their 10th consecutive home win.

Toronto also won 10 straight at home, July 21-August 3, 1985.

Toronto’s current streak began with a four-game series sweep of the Yankees from June 30 to July 3, overtaking New York for the AL East lead. The Blue Jays followed that with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees and Blue Jays open a three-game series in Toronto on Monday.

Since a three-game sweep of San Diego in late May, the Blue Jays have won 22 of 26 at home.

Guerrero reached base three times and drove in two as Toronto improved to 12-3 in July. The series sweep was their eighth of the season.

Toronto’s José Berríos (6-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and won for the fourth time in six starts. Yariel Rodríguez finished for his second save in three chances.

Springer’s homer was his team-leading 17th. Barger’s was his 14th.

Guerrero erased a 1-0 deficit with a 420-foot drive off Robbie Ray in the first inning, his 13th.

Ray (9-4) allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander matched a season-high with five walks.

San Francisco’s Matt Chapman had two hits, including a two-run homer, his 13th.

KEY MOMENT

Barger hit a second-deck drive off Spencer Bivens in the fifth, a four-run inning that began with Springer connecting off former Toronto teammate Ray.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays are 21-7 when they hit two or more homers.

BICHETTE DOUBLING UP

Bichette took sole possession of second in the American League with 27 doubles on the season. As of Sunday afternoon, Bichette is six doubles behind fellow shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

MANOAH START

Alek Manoah made his second rehab start on Sunday for the Dunedin Blue Jays in High-A as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old threw 28 pitches (16 strikes) in two innings of work, allowing three hits and one run. Manoah notably did not walk a batter, an improvement from his first start in which he walked two and hit a batter, and also struck out two.

Manoah last appeared for the Blue Jays on May 29, 2024. He made five starts for the club in the 2024 season, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will host the New York Yankees on Monday for the start of a crucial three-game series.

Kevin Gausman (6-7) is expected to get the start for Toronto, while Carlos Rodon (10-6) is expected to start for New York.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

55m ago

1 man dead, 2 people injured in east-end apartment fire

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured following an early morning fire in Toronto's Little India neighbourhood. Toronto fire officials were called to a residential building in the Gerrard...

1h ago

Community investment sought for Brampton supportive housing project

A new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton is ready to break ground, and the non-profit behind it is reaching out to the public to invest in their community. Services and Housing In...

9h ago

Trade top of mind as Canada's premiers are set to hold three-day meeting in Ontario

Tariffs and trade are top of the agenda as the country's premiers arrive in Ontario's cottage country for a three-day meeting that comes at a pivotal time for both Canada-U.S. and domestic relations. The...

5m ago

Top Stories

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

55m ago

1 man dead, 2 people injured in east-end apartment fire

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured following an early morning fire in Toronto's Little India neighbourhood. Toronto fire officials were called to a residential building in the Gerrard...

1h ago

Community investment sought for Brampton supportive housing project

A new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton is ready to break ground, and the non-profit behind it is reaching out to the public to invest in their community. Services and Housing In...

9h ago

Trade top of mind as Canada's premiers are set to hold three-day meeting in Ontario

Tariffs and trade are top of the agenda as the country's premiers arrive in Ontario's cottage country for a three-day meeting that comes at a pivotal time for both Canada-U.S. and domestic relations. The...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

17h ago

2:35
Toronto celebrates Biidaasige Park with weekend-long grand opening

Biidaasige Park is the newest City of Toronto park and residents have been invited to take in the new space during a weekend-long celebration. As Nick Westoll reports, it's part of a major and ongoing transformation of the Port Lands.

22h ago

0:21
Man struck and killed on side of Highway 401

A 77-year-old Mississauga man is dead after he was struck by a car on the eastbound Highway 401 when he got out of his car to inspect damage from a separate crash that occurred moments earlier.

2:54
Residents’ group petitions against liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

Residents’ group Friends of Kensington Market is opposing the issuance of a liquor licence to a new sports bar in the area. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos