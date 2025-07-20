Blue Jays complete sweep of Giants, match franchise record 10 straight home wins

Addison Barger hit a two-run home run, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer added solo shots as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and match a franchise record with their 10th consecutive home win.

Toronto also won 10 straight at home, July 21-August 3, 1985.

Toronto’s current streak began with a four-game series sweep of the Yankees from June 30 to July 3, overtaking New York for the AL East lead. The Blue Jays followed that with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees and Blue Jays open a three-game series in Toronto on Monday.

Since a three-game sweep of San Diego in late May, the Blue Jays have won 22 of 26 at home.

Guerrero reached base three times and drove in two as Toronto improved to 12-3 in July. The series sweep was their eighth of the season.

Toronto’s José Berríos (6-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and won for the fourth time in six starts. Yariel Rodríguez finished for his second save in three chances.

Springer’s homer was his team-leading 17th. Barger’s was his 14th.

Guerrero erased a 1-0 deficit with a 420-foot drive off Robbie Ray in the first inning, his 13th.

Ray (9-4) allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander matched a season-high with five walks.

San Francisco’s Matt Chapman had two hits, including a two-run homer, his 13th.

KEY MOMENT

Barger hit a second-deck drive off Spencer Bivens in the fifth, a four-run inning that began with Springer connecting off former Toronto teammate Ray.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays are 21-7 when they hit two or more homers.

BICHETTE DOUBLING UP

Bichette took sole possession of second in the American League with 27 doubles on the season. As of Sunday afternoon, Bichette is six doubles behind fellow shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

MANOAH START

Alek Manoah made his second rehab start on Sunday for the Dunedin Blue Jays in High-A as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old threw 28 pitches (16 strikes) in two innings of work, allowing three hits and one run. Manoah notably did not walk a batter, an improvement from his first start in which he walked two and hit a batter, and also struck out two.

Manoah last appeared for the Blue Jays on May 29, 2024. He made five starts for the club in the 2024 season, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will host the New York Yankees on Monday for the start of a crucial three-game series.

Kevin Gausman (6-7) is expected to get the start for Toronto, while Carlos Rodon (10-6) is expected to start for New York.