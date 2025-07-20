One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora.

Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from stab wounds. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

There was no indication as to what may have led up to the incident.