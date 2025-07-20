Public park renamed after local youth advocate Louis March but not all in agreement

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

By John Marchesan

The newly named Louis March Park, approximately 1.2 acres of the former Sumach-Shuter Parkette, commemorates the late Louis March’s contributions to the city and the Regent Park community.

March, a passionate advocate for community safety and youth empowerment, founded the Zero Gun Violence Movement while dedicating over three decades to fighting gun violence and its underlying causes. He passed away in July 2024 following a brief illness.

Toronto Centre Councillor Chris Moise, who led a council vote to rename the park earlier this week, was joined by March’s family and Mayor Olivia Chow for the unveiling ceremony on Sunday.

“March’s legacy is characterized by his unwavering dedication to the families and individuals in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in marginalized communities,” the City said in a release prior to the ribbon cutting and sign unveiling. “His efforts to create safe spaces and promote healing in neighborhoods affected by gun violence have left an indelible mark.”

Several neighbourhood protesters also attended the ceremony, claiming they were not properly consulted about renaming the park.

“We have no issue with who the park is named after, it’s just how the name came about,” said Regent Park resident Anne-Marie Boone. “If Louis March did his work in Regent Park with the Mothers of Peace, we’re saying that that should have been the park that was named after him.

“You can ask many neighbours in this neighbourhood, they’ve never received any notice about a renaming at all. They were communicated about the rebuild of the park, but not the renaming.”

