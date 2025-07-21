Ford recalls more than 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles due to fuel injector issue

FILE - This Photo taken Feb. 14, 2013 shows a Ford logo at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 8:31 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 8:49 am.

Ford is recalling more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles because the fuel injector may crack and leak, which may cause a fire.

If fuel leaks inside the engine compartment and there’s a hot engine or exhaust components, it could increase the risk of a fire.

The recall impacts certain 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines.

Ford has been looking into the fuel injector issue since 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company’s field review committee approved recalls in November 2022, March 2024 and March 2025, during which it performed software updates.

Ford has continued to investigate the issue. As part of the ongoing process, the automaker looked at corrosion as a contributing factor to fuel injector cracks between April and May 2025.

Ford identified injector cracking on eight vehicles that experienced underhood fires. Six of the vehicles didn’t have updated engine control software. The automaker isn’t aware of any injuries related to the fires.

Earlier this month Ford’s field review committee decided to issue a recall for certain vehicles to update their engine control software for free until a final remedy is available.

A letter notifying vehicle owners of the safety risk is expected to be mailed on Aug. 18. A second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available. Vehicle owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 25S76.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

