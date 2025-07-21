GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

Concert-goers wait to enter Downsview Station as they exit Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 21, 2025 4:08 pm.

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month.

Originally, GO Transit added extra train service southbound to Union and northbound towards Barrie after concerts by Coldplay and Stray Kids at the newly opened concert venue.

However, some attendees complained they were forced to leave the concert early in order to make the last train departing Downsview to Barrie at 11:13 p.m.

Ahead of two shows by BlackPink scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night, GO Transit says the last northbound train to Allandale Waterfront will leave nine minutes later at 11:22 p.m. and three new southbound trains to Union Station have been added at 11:45 p.m., 11:55 p.m. and 12:05 a.m.

There will also be a 12:35 a.m. Lakeshore West train from Union Station to Burlington GO Station.

The temporary, 50,000-person-capacity venue built on the old runway of the former Downsview Airport north of Yorkdale Mall opened to the public at the end of June. Rogers Stadium will hold more than a dozen concerts throughout the summer.

Mixed reviews of the new venue prompted various stakeholders, including Live Nation and the TTC, to adjust how they’ve handled the crowds. Fare-free transit rides from the Downsview Park area on concert nights were also included as part of the planning.

With files from Nick Westoll

