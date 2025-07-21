Hamilton girl, 13, drowns at conservation area near Stratford

A Hamilton girl who went missing while swimming at Wildwood Conservation Area, just south of Stratford Ont., was later found deceased in the water, Stratford Police Service said in a release on Monday.

The girl, who was visiting the area with family, was reported missing on Sunday, just before 7 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived at Wildwood Conservation Area located at 3995 Line 9 in the township of Perth South, and began searching for her.

About an hour later she was found in the water.

“Lifesaving efforts were made; however, the female was unable to be saved, and she passed away as a result of drowning,” Stratford police said.