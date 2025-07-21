Inmate charged with first-degree murder in death of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton

An artist's sketch shows accused serial killer Robert Pickton taking notes during the second day of his trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., Jan. 31, 2006. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsack

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 3:59 pm.

A federal inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of serial killer Robert Pickton last year.

Martin Charest, 52, was charged on July 3 for allegedly attacking Pickton at Quebec’s Port-Cartier maximum security prison.

Pickton died in hospital on May 31, 2024, 12 days after he was assaulted, but no charges were laid at the time.

An investigation report released earlier this month revealed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate who broke a broom handle and thrust it into his face, and a separate report by an independent observer named Charest as the suspect.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 on six counts of second-degree murder but was suspected of killing dozens more women at his pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Charest will appear in court on Thursday.

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

6h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

2h ago

'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said. Costa Rica’s...

3h ago

Police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation after subway rider accosted, spat on

Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation after an incident on a TTC subway last month. Officers were called to Wellesley subway station on Monday, June...

58m ago

