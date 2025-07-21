Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m., where a female pedestrian was found with critical injuries.

The woman, aged 56, later died in hospital, police confirmed.

York Regional Police say the road has been shut down in both directions for an extended period as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

No further details about the driver have been released.

The Major Collision Unit is investigating.