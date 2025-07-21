Multi-sport athlete making waves on and off the court

Student-athlete Lara Nevin is already setting herself apart on the court as a multi-sport athlete, but also as a community change-maker

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted July 21, 2025 11:07 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 11:09 am.

Lara Nevin is a standout student-athlete that’s already distinguishing herself as a high-level volleyball and basketball player, with a long-term goal of representing Canada on the volleyball court.

On top of her athletic abilities and hard work in school, she’s also a part of the Challenger baseball team – giving back to her community by supporting youth with special needs.

Lara Nevin

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Lara? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). According to the Canada Border Services...

1h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

2h ago

Two suspected drownings under investigation in Prince Edward County

Two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County over the weekend have prompted investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The first incident occurred late on Saturday night, July 19, when...

1h ago

