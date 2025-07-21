Multi-sport athlete making waves on and off the court

Lara Nevin is a standout student-athlete that’s already distinguishing herself as a high-level volleyball and basketball player, with a long-term goal of representing Canada on the volleyball court.

On top of her athletic abilities and hard work in school, she’s also a part of the Challenger baseball team – giving back to her community by supporting youth with special needs.

Lara Nevin

