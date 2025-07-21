Female motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash

A woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Monday morning in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the Allen Road and Wilson Heights Boulevard area around 6:45 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

Toronto police say the adult female rider was the only person involved and was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound Allen Road exit to Wilson Heights has been closed as traffic services investigate the circumstances of the crash. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.