Female motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash

A Toronto police cruiser is shown in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 21, 2025 8:03 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 8:10 am.

A woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Monday morning in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the Allen Road and Wilson Heights Boulevard area around 6:45 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

Toronto police say the adult female rider was the only person involved and was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound Allen Road exit to Wilson Heights has been closed as traffic services investigate the circumstances of the crash. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

5m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

16m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

5m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

16m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
City renames public park after local youth advocate Louis March

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

15h ago

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

18h ago

2:35
Community investment sought for Brampton housing project

A non-profit is reaching out to the community to help with a new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton – not through donations, but through investments. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

2:35
Gazan students say visa delays preventing them from studying in Canada

A Palestinian valedictorian in Gaza fears losing her scholarship in Canada after her visa application was on hold since last year, telling OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley that all she is asking for is equal treatment for students from other areas at risk.
More Videos