Over 5.2 million pools sold across the U.S. and Canada are under recall after reports of nine deaths

In this undated image provided by the CPSC, a child uses the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool. (CPSC via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 11:03 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 11:27 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold across the U.S. and Canada over the last two decades are being recalled after nine drowning deaths were reported.

The recall covers a range of Bestway, Intex Recreation and Polygroup pools that were sold by major retailers as far back as 2002. According to Monday notices published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, these pools have compression straps running along the outside of the product — which “may create a foothold” for small children and allow them to access the water unattended.

That can pose a serious drowning risk, the safety regulatory warn. To date, the CPSC believes nine children across the U.S. have drowned after gaining access to these now-recalled pools in this way. Those deaths occurred between 2007 and 2022, involving children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old. No additional fatalities have been reported in Canada.

Consumers in possession of these pools are urged to immediately contact Bestway, Intex and/or Polygroup to receive a free repair kit — which will consist of a rope to replace the compression strap. Owners of these pools should otherwise ensure that small children cannot access the pool without supervision, regulators note — and could alternatively drain the pool until the repair is made.

All of the pools being recalled are 48 inches or taller — and can be identified by brand and model names listed on both the CPSC and Health Canada’s recall notices. Sales of the pools ranged by model and location, but date as far back to 2002 and as recently as 2025.

About 5 million of these now-recalled pools were sold across the U.S. — including both online and in-stores at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Costco and Amazon. Another 266,000 were sold in Canada.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). According to the Canada Border Services...

1h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

2h ago

Two suspected drownings under investigation in Prince Edward County

Two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County over the weekend have prompted investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The first incident occurred late on Saturday night, July 19, when...

1h ago

