An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following reports of a large fire burning in the heavily wooded area below the St. Clair bridge, which spans the ravine between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

Toronto police and fire crews arrived at the scene quickly, but the scale of the fire prompted precautionary evacuations of homes in the surrounding area. There are currently no reports of injuries.

It’s believed that the fire started at an encampment under the bridge, which spread to the ravine. Although the fire has since been extinguished, officials tell 680 NewsRadio that the heat and intensity of the flames may have compromised the bridge’s structure.

“The St. Clair Avenue bridge remains closed until the city can determine the structural integrity of the bridge,” a police spokesperson said.

St. Clair Avenue East remains closed between Avoca Avenue and Inglewood Drive, with police urging drivers and transit users to plan alternate routes.