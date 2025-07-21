Star-studded TIFF lineup includes Scarlett Johansson’s feature directorial debut, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein”

Actor Scarlett Johansson poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the film "Marriage Story" during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 10:09 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 12:10 pm.

TORONTO — Scarlett Johansson’s feature directorial debut “Eleanor the Great,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine,” are among the marquee titles headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Festival organizers touted big directors with star-studded projects on Monday for the fest’s 50th edition, including Johansson’s Cannes sensation in which June Squibb plays a nonagenarian grappling with a friend’s death; del Toro’s take on Mary Shelley’s beloved Gothic monster as played by Jacob Elordi; and Safdie’s UFC drama for A24, with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as real-life mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr.

World premieres include David Michôd’s boxing biopic “Christy” starring Sydney Sweeney; Alice Winocour’s fashion drama “Couture” with Angelina Jolie and Aziz Ansari’s comedy “Good Fortune,” with a stacked cast including Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh.

Also making world premieres are Bobby Farrelly’s teen road trip comedy “Driver’s Ed,” starring Molly Shannon and Sam Nivola; and a film from Reeves’ “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter, who stars and directs “Adulthood.”

Meanwhile, Canadian additions include Ally Pankiw’s documentary “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery,” Lisa Rideout’s “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes,” Zacharias Kunuk’s Nunavut-set drama “Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband),” Tasha Hubbard’s “Meadowlarks” and Philippe Falardeau’s francophone drama “Lovely Day.”

Oscar-winning Toronto director Daniel Roher helms the U.S. crime thriller, “Tuner” and Montreal-based director Anne Émond closes the fest with a Sept. 13 gala for her rom-com “Peak Everything,” starring Patrick Hivon and Piper Perabo.

TIFF says its full schedule will be released Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale to TIFF members beginning Aug. 15.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4 to 14. It opens with the previously announced documentary “John Candy: I Like Me,” directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds.

While the list of attendees has yet to be announced, the gala and special presentation lineup hints at the wattage that could hit TIFF’s red carpet.

Other films with big-named directors revealed Monday include Gus Van Sant’s hostage thriller “Dead Man’s Wire” with Bill Skarsgard and Al Pacino; Baz Luhrmann’s music documentary “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert”; Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” with Stellan Skarsgård and Elle Fanning; Richard Linklater’s black-and-white tribute to Jean-Luc Godard, “Nouvelle Vague;” and “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto’s drama “Easy’s Waltz” with Pacino, Vince Vaughn and Kate Mara.

First features from celebrity directors include Judd Apatow’s daughter Maude with “Poetic License,” featuring her mother, Leslie Mann; “Succession” star Brian Cox with the British drama “Glenrothan” and actor James McAvoy with music industry saga “California Schemin’.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





