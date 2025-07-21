‘The Cosby Show’ actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

By Javier Cordoba And Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 1:53 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 3:05 pm.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said Monday that Warner drowned Sunday afternoon on a beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. He was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him deeper into the ocean.

“He was rescued by people on the beach,” the department’s initial report said, but first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross found him without vital signs and he was taken to the morgue.

Warner created many TV moments etched in the memories of Generation X children and their parents, including a pilot-episode argument with Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable about money and an ear piercing he tries to hide from his dad. His Theo was the only son among four daughters in the household of Cliff Huxtable and Phylicia Rashad’s Clair Huxtable on the NBC sitcom, and he would be one of the prime representations of American teenage boyhood on a show that was the most popular in America for much of its run from 1984 to 1992.

Pictured: (l-r) Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore ‘Theo’ Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable, Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff ‘Cliff’ Huxtable, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable — Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

He played the role for eight seasons in all 197 episodes, winning an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a comedy in 1986. For many the lasting image of the character, and of Warner, is of him wearing a badly botched mock designer shirt sewed by his sister Denise, played by Lisa Bonet.

Warner later appeared on the sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” co-starring with comedian Eddie Griffin in the series on the defunct UPN network from 1996 to 2000. And in the 2010s he starred opposite Tracee Ellis Ross as a family-blending couple for two seasons on the BET sitcom “Read Between The Lines.” He also had a role as O.J. Simpson’s friend Al Cowlings on “American Crime Story” and was a series regular on Fox’s “The Resident.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin in Season Two of THE RESIDENT premiering Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

His film roles include the 2008 rom-com “Fool’s Gold” with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. A poet and a musician, Warner was a Grammy winner, for best traditional R&B performance, and was nominated for best spoken word poetry album for “Hiding in Plain View.”

Warner was married with a daughter, but chose to not publicly disclose their names. Warner’s representatives declined immediate comment.

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

3h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

6m ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers...

27m ago

Peel police probe into street racing, stunt driving results in over 130 arrests, 2,100 charges

Over 130 suspects will now be racing to contact their lawyers after they were arrested in a street racing and stunt driving probe led by Peel Regional Police. Investigators say they laid over 2,100...

1h ago

