UN concerned by Taliban’s arrest of Afghan women and girls for dress code violations

FILE - A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 8:28 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations on Monday expressed concern about the Taliban’s arrest of Afghan women and girls for their alleged failure to comply with the authorities’ dress code.

In May 2022, the Taliban government issued a decree calling for women to show only their eyes and recommending they wear a head-to-toe burqa. The Taliban, which returned to power in 2021, has cracked down on the way women dress and behave in public, notably through morality laws forbidding them to show their faces outside the home.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said it was concerned by the arrest of “numerous” women and girls in Kabul between July 16 and 19, who authorities claimed had not followed instructions on wearing the hijab, or the Islamic headscarf.

“These incidents serve to further isolate women and girls, contribute to a climate of fear, and erode public trust,” the mission added, without details including the number of arrests or the ages and where they have been held.

The U.N. mission urged the Taliban government to “ rescind policies and practices ” that restrict women and girls’ human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the ban on education beyond sixth grade.

A Taliban representative was not immediately available for comment.

In January 2024, the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry said it had arrested women in the Afghan capital for wearing “bad hijab.” A ministry spokesman, Abdul Ghafar Farooq, did not say how many women were arrested or what constituted bad hijab.

The U.N. mission said at the time it was looking into claims of ill treatment of the women and extortion in exchange for their release.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. Since then, the Taliban administration has sought international recognition while enforcing its interpretation of Islamic law. In July, Russia became the only country to grant formal recognition.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

11m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

21m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

