Unionized workers at Canada Post to start voting on contract offer

Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 5:26 am.

OTTAWA — Unionized workers at Canada Post begin voting on the Crown corporation’s latest contract offer today.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is urging they reject the proposal.

Canada Post is at an impasse with the union representing roughly 55,000 postal service workers after more than a year and a half of talks.

The vote comes after federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to step in and put the Crown corporation’s latest offer to a vote.

The offer includes wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years but also adds part-time workers Canada Post says are necessary to keep the postal service afloat.

Union national president Jan Simpson has said a strong no vote would not only reject the offer, but also protect the integrity of the bargaining process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

10h ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

15h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

11h ago

