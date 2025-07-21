What to know about the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash into a Dhaka school

People gather at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 9:07 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 9:35 am.

At least 19 people have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a private school campus in the south Asian country’s capital city on Monday.

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.

Details are still emerging. Here’s a look at what is known so far:

What happened?

The F-7 BGI jet, a variant of a Chinese fighter, crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood of the Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

At least 19 people have died, including the pilot, according to military and a fire official. More than 160 people have been injured.

Officials described the plane as a training aircraft. The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Where did it happen?

The crash happened on the campus of Milestone, a school with some 2,000 students. It describes itself as having more than two decades of experience as a leading private educational institution.

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

The school says it has a focus on extracurricular activities, career counseling and “global opportunities.”

The Uttara neighborhood is in northern Dhaka, a metropolitan area of more than 20 million people.

Who are the victims?

Details are still emerging. Officials have said the pilot is among the dead.

Local media reports said many of the 160 injured were students who were on campus for afternoon classes.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

10m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

20m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

10m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

20m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
City renames public park after local youth advocate Louis March

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

15h ago

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

18h ago

2:35
Community investment sought for Brampton housing project

A non-profit is reaching out to the community to help with a new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton – not through donations, but through investments. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

2:35
Gazan students say visa delays preventing them from studying in Canada

A Palestinian valedictorian in Gaza fears losing her scholarship in Canada after her visa application was on hold since last year, telling OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley that all she is asking for is equal treatment for students from other areas at risk.
More Videos