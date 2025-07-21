Windsor man, 30, charged in human trafficking investigation

A man from Windsor has been arrested and charged in connection with a months-long human trafficking investigation, authorities say.

Investigators first became suspicious of 30-year-old Jarett Phillips after police received information in May 2025 about a victim who was allegedly being trafficked through online advertisements.

Provincial police then commenced an investigation and identified a second victim.

On July 16, Phillips was taken into custody and charged with two offences, which include three counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services and a single count of communicating with someone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

He is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on Monday, July 21, 2025.