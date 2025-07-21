Windsor man, 30, charged in human trafficking investigation

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 21, 2025 9:52 am.

A man from Windsor has been arrested and charged in connection with a months-long human trafficking investigation, authorities say.

Investigators first became suspicious of 30-year-old Jarett Phillips after police received information in May 2025 about a victim who was allegedly being trafficked through online advertisements.

Provincial police then commenced an investigation and identified a second victim.

On July 16, Phillips was taken into custody and charged with two offences, which include three counts of procuring a person to offer or provide sexual services and a single count of communicating with someone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

He is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in NY state

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

11m ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

4h ago

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Markham Road between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East at around 8 a.m.,...

21m ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

1h ago

