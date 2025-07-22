Autopsy shows Montreal girl, 9, drowned in New York state

This undated booking photo provided by the New York State Police shows Luciano Frattolin, who is charged with murder and concealing of a corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - New York State Police via AP (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 3:24 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 3:41 pm.

New York State Police say the nine-year-old Montreal girl whose body was found over the weekend died from asphyxia due to drowning.

Police released autopsy results for Melina Frattolin from Dr. Michael Sikirica at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Luciano Frattolin, 45, is facing charges in New York state of second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

Related:

Police say the body of his daughter was found on Sunday in Ticonderoga, N.Y., about 50 kilometres northeast of Lake George near the New York-Vermont boundary.


