Lapu-Lapu Day attack suspect now facing 11 charges

Kai-Ji Adam Lo appears in court on Friday May 30, 2025. (Felicity Don Image)

By Charles Brockman

Posted July 22, 2025 7:01 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 8:37 pm.

Police in Vancouver say the suspect in the April 26 vehicle-ramming attack on a Filipino street festival is now facing as many charges as the number of victims he is accused of killing.

For months, 30-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo had only been facing eight charges. The VPD says Lo is facing 11 charges as of Tuesday morning.

“The additional charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service following a review of evidence submitted by Vancouver Police Homicide investigators,” said police.

He remains in custody.

In May, a provincial judge ordered a hearing to determine whether Lo is fit to stand trial.

Lo’s defence team requested the hearing, in light of a mental health assessment, and the crown agreed there are reasonable grounds that Lo is not fit to stand trial.

The upcoming hearing to determine if he is fit to stand trial is expected to begin Wednesday and last two days.

