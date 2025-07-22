Man arrested in Toronto police online luring investigation

A Port Perry man has been arrested in connection to an online luring investigation by Toronto police.

Investigators allege between April 2 and July 15, the 47-year-old man was operating several different social media platforms and using the accounts to lure children under the age of 16.

Joel Banbury was arrested on July 15 and charged with four counts of luring a child under 16 years old, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault (attempt), sexual interference (attempt) and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16.

It’s alleged Banbury was using the usernames “John Cage” or “Johnny Styles.”

He was scheduled to appear in court on July 16.